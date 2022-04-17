Breaking: Man arrested following murder of the mother and abduction of his child in Monroe Saturday

MONROE, GA – (April 17, 2022) – The City of Monroe Police Department is reporting that Gregory Deonte Norwood, 27, of Stockbridge has been arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping following the location of a body in Monroe and an amber alert on a child abduction Saturday at 9.30 p.m.

According to a press release from Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts, on Saturday night officers from MPD responded to the 600 block of Stonecreek Bend where the body of Crystal Hyatt, 31, was found inside the residence.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was the father of the victim’s 1-year-old child, Nala Norwood,” Watts said in the release. The father allegedly abducted the child and left in a blue 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. “An immediate Amber Alert was broadcast to galvanize communities across Georgia in search and safe recovery of the missing child.”

Watts said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called to process the crime scene and assist MPD detectives. MPD detectives were able to track Norwood’s vehicle to an address in Newton County where he was arrested by members of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. The child was located safely with her grandmother in Gwinnett County.

“Norwood has been arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping. He is currently being held at the Walton County Detention Center. Other charges are pending as this is still and active and ongoing investigation,” Watts said. Other agencies assisting included the GBI, Newton County and Jsper County Sheriff’s Offices as well as Gwinnett County PD.

If anyone has additional information they are asked to contact MPD at 770-267-7576 or MPD Detective Kain at 770-266-5199.