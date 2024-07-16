Breaking: Man dies by suicide in Walnut Grove following a domestic violence incident

The subject had fired off a shot injuring one person before fleeing

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 16, 2024) – A man died by suicide in a local business parking lot in Walnut Grove yesterday following a domestic dispute that occurred in the Loganville area. Maj. Scott Whisnant from Walton County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured by gunshot during the initial domestic dispute.

According to Whisnant, in the early evening hours of July 15, WCSO responded to a domestic dispute in the area of Windermere Drive, Loganville.

“The suspect fled the scene after firing one gun shot. One victim on the scene sustained minor injuries. Soon after the subject was located traveling in the area of Walnut Grove. Seeing the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Deputy turned around in an effort to stop the wanted subject,” Whisnant said, adding that the subject turned into a local business and immediately committed suicide with a hand gun.

“Loss of life by suicide is tragic. We encourage anyone in mental crisis to reach out to a resource that can provide adequate services,” Whisnant said “Please call, text or chat ‘988’ if you are contemplating suicide.”

Whisnant said the deceased subject was not a resident of Walton County. His next of kin has been notified but WCSO has not released his name at this time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

