Breaking: Man dies in workplace accident in Loganville Wednesday

A man died in a workplace accident in Loganville on Dec. 1, 2021. Loganville public information officer Robbie Schwartz said that Loganville police and fire personnel responded to the report of an accident at a place of business on Lawrenceville Highway.

“The call came in around 5 p.m. and first on the scene reported a man trapped underneath a vehicle,” Schwartz said. “They were able to get the man out from underneath the vehicle and began administering CPR until medics arrived on the scene.”

Schwartz said the employee was transported from the scene and was taken to Piedmont Walton where he was later pronounced dead.

“No additional information is available at this time,” Schwartz said.