Breaking: McDonald’s in Monroe temporarily closed due to fire damage

The McDonald’s restaurant 2025 W Spring St. has been temporarily closed due to fire damage to its fire suppression systems as a result of an early morning fire on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said crews from Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue responded at 4:37 this morning to the report of a commercial structure fire at the Monroe McDonald’s.

“Units arrived on scene to find fire contained within the kitchen vent hood system and the fire was quickly extinguished,” Dykes said. “McDonald’s will be closed until all of their kitchen fire suppression systems can be restored by an outside contractor.”

Dykes said the building and the gas station were not impacted and the gas station is open.