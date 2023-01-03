Breaking: Medical emergency causes crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday

LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 3, 2023) A driver was taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency that resulted in a two-car crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday morning.

“A driver appeared to have a medical emergency and grazed a second car before striking a guide wire, causing the vehicle to overturn before hitting a tree,” Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said.

Schwartz said the driver was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.