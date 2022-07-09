Breaking: MFD and WCFR are currently on the scene of a commercial building fire

MONROE, GA – (July 8, 2022) – Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire rescue responded to the scene of a commercial building fire in the 200 block of Cherry Hill Road late Friday afternoon. MFD Chief Andrew Dykes said that Incident Command has confirmed that the fire is contained to a piece of machinery inside the building.

“The fire was originally reported to 911 as smoke in the area, not a structure fire,” Dykes said.

Officials confirm it was a recycling plant – Walton Logistics.