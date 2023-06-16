Breaking: Missing teen located, man charged

UPDATE #1: Ashley Bell has been found and reunited with her family.

Detectives have been working diligently to follow up on all leads in this case. Information was received that led the lead detective to believe that Ashley was at a home on Sanders Drive in Morrow (Clayton County). Officers with the Lake City Police Department and the City of Morrow Police Department visited the home and located Ashley.

Ashley was at the home with a man named Russell Cheeves (age 41, Morrow). The lead detective for our agency has charged Cheeves with Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and Interference with Custody. He is currently incarcerated in Clayton County in connection with the crimes.

Ashley was released to the custody of her parents.

(Lawrenceville, Ga., June 07, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding a young teen girl who is believed to be endangered.

Ashley Bell (age 14, Stone Mountain) was last seen on Wednesday, May 24, at approximately 10:32 a.m. in the parking lot of Parkview High School (998 Cole Drive, unincorporated Lilburn). She was last seen walking toward the student parking lot after taking an exam. Bell’s cell phone was turned off a few hours later. She has had no activity on social media. She does not have access to money or a car. These circumstances are outside her normal behavior, as she has perfect attendance in school.

Bell is a black female with curly black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’03” and weighs 145 lbs. She wore a white shirt, brown tights, and white and brown shoes (see surveillance image above).

The case was originally reported to the Gwinnett County School Police, who have since turned over the investigation to our agency.

Detectives are actively following up on all leads, and if anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information in this case.