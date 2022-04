Brush and outbuilding fire on Shamrock Drive in Monroe, Ga. on April 11, 2022. Photo credit: Monroe Fire Department

MONROE, GA – (April 11, 2022) – Crews from the City of Monroe Fire Department are on scene of a fire involving multiple out buildings and brush in the 400 block of Shamrock Drive on Monday afternoon, according to MFD Chief Andrew Dykes.

“The cause is currently under investigation. Walton County Fire Rescue is covering the city while crews remain on scene,” Dykes said.