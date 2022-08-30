Breaking: Monroe woman arrested by GBI in theft by conversion case

Monroe, GA (August 30, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Ga. She is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker serves on the Walton County Board of Education.

According to a press release from the GBI, on June 27, 2022, the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office asked the GBI to investigate suspected criminal misconduct. The investigation revealed that Baker had stolen more than $24,000 from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name between November of 2020 to November of 2021.

Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on Aug. 20, 2022, without incident. This investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.