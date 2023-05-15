Breaking: Mother’s Day house fire in Between, Ga. displaces four adults

House fire in Between Ga. on Mother’s Day 2023 displaces four adults. Photo credit, Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 14, 2023) At 6:41 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department were dispatch to a house fire in the 1300 bock of Highlands Blvd in the Between area of Walton County.

“Upon arrival, the house was well involved on the 2nd floor and in the attic. The fire has caused major structural damage to the home,” said WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League. “The fire has displaced 4 adults.”

League said the American Red Cross is assisting the victims