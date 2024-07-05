Breaking: Motorcyclist injured in crash on Hwy 78 Friday morning

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 5, 2024) – At about 9:58 a.m. on Friday morning, Walton County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a crash involving a passenger car and a motorcycle, according to WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League. The crash reportedly happened at Highway 78 at Bay Creek Church Road in the Loganville area.

“The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries,” League said. “The driver was transported by Walton EMS to Piedmont Walton.”

Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. According to GSP Post 46 Assistant Commander, Cpl. Matthew T. Cole, an orange motorcycle was traveling on Bay Creek Church Road crossing US-78 with a green light when a silver passenger car ran the red light and struck the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was transported the Walton-Piedmont Hospital with minor visible injuries.

