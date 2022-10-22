Breaking: Motorcyclist transported via air ambulance after crash in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – A motorcyclist was transported via air ambulance Friday afternoon following a crash in Loganville.

City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said the crash involved a collision between the motocycle and a truck at the red light at Kroger. He said the motorcycle rider was transported from the scene via life flight with serious injuries.

Schwartz said the air ambulance landed at the American Legion Post 233..