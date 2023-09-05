Breaking: MPD is investigating a fatal shooting in Monroe over the weekend

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD detectives

MONROE, GA (Sept. 5, 2023) – The City of Monroe Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting over the weekend that resulted in the death of a 28-year-old Monroe man.

According to MPD Chief R.V. Watts, officers responded to the 900 block of Old Mill Point Road at 11:24 p.m. regarding a gunshot call. A second caller reportedly called 911 to report that her “ex” had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Rontavias Harvey, 28, of Monroe, dead as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Antonia McKenny, 35, of Decatur, was taken into custody at the scene and transported to MPD for questioning.

Watts said the investigation is open and ongoing. If anybody has information regarding this incident they are asked to contact either Detective Andy Xiong at 470-328-4607, email axion@monroega.gov, or Sgt. Josh Reynolds 770-652-0612, email jreynolds@monroega.gov.