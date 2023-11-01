Breaking: MPD is on the scene of a person shot near the parking lot of Arby’s and Home Depot

MONROE, GA (Oct. 31, 2023) Monroe Police Department are on the scene of an incident in the area of Arby’s and the Home Depot in Monroe. The area is marked off with crime scene tape and Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation.

Watts confirmed that one person is confirmed deceased, but the investigation is still in the early stages and there is nothing else to release at this time.

