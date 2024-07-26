Breaking: Multiple injuries reported in crash involving Walton County utility truck

Officials say injuries were serious but not life threatening

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 26, 2024) – Sgt. Christopher Ayers, Assistant Post Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46, reported on a crash at about 11:27 a.m. this morning on US 78 near Mount Vernon Road.

“A Walton County utility truck was pulling a trailer when the load broke loose and caused the truck to lose control. The truck then exited the roadway and overturned on its roof,” Ayers said. “Multiple occupants were transported to local hospitals with serious but non life-threatening injuries.”

Ayers said no further information is available at this time.

