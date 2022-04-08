Breaking News: Monroe City Councilman arrested

District 5 Councilman Norman Garrett. Photo credit: Darrell Everidge

MONROE, GA. (April 8, 2022) Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed that Monroe City Councilman Norman Garrett was arrested today and transported to Walton County Jail. At 1 p.m. he was no longer listed on the jail roster so he likely has since bonded out.

“He was initially stopped for a traffic violation and that led into him being arrested for obstructing a police officer,” Watts said. “(It was) around 9 a.m. this morning.”

The incident is still being investigated and Watts said more details will follow.

Garrett is the District 5 representative for the City of Monroe and was the Chairman of the Walton County Democratic Party.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.