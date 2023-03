MONROE, GA (March 30, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said there were no injuries in semi-truck rollover on Highway 78 at Unisia Drive in the city of Monroe on Thursday afternoon.

“They have since cleared it up and the affected lane is now open,” League said. “Thankfully there were no injuries or leaks.”

Semi truck rollover on Highway 78 on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo credit: Walton County Fire & Emergency Services