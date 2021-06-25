Breaking: No purchase necessary for school supplies for Walton County School District for the upcoming school year

Walton County School District announced Friday that for the first time in district history, there will be no school supply lists for the upcoming school year!

“WCSD has utilized part of the CARES III federal funding to purchase school supplies for all elementary and middle school students. Parents will only need to provide a book bag and reusable water bottle for the 2021-22 school year,” WCSD district wrote on its Facebook page!

For more information about the district-provided supplies and all your back-to-school needs, visit https://wcsd.info/BacktoSchool21.