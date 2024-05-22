Breaking: No serious injuries in a crash Wednesday involving two LHS students

LOGANVILLE, GA (May 22, 2024) – Loganville officials confirmed that two high school students were involved in a traffic crash on the way to school this morning.

“Two students were involved in an accident this morning at Highway 78 and Trident Trail while heading to Loganville High School,” City of Loganville public information officer Brett Fowler said. “No serious injuries were reported.”

Today is the last day of school for Walton County students. LHS underclassmen have exams today and seniors had graduation practice this morning and graduation tonight.

