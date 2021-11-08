Breaking: One person injured in early morning crash on N. Broad in Monroe

One person had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital in an early morning crash on Monday, Nov. 8, on N. Broad Street and the Highway 78 bridge. Monroe Fire Department Battalion Chief Jody Carter said units had arrived on the scene to find a 2-vehicle crash with one person trapped. That person was extricated and transported to Piedmont Athens in what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Carter said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. and the road was cleared by 7 a.m.