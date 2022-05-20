Breaking: One person seriously injured in early morning crash Friday

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 20, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue responded to an early morning crash Friday that resulted in serious injures to one person.

“This morning at 5:51 am WCFR responded to a single vehicle crash with an entrapment at 821 H.D. Atha Road. This was directly in front of Atha Road Elementary School,” League said. “The vehicle left the roadway and wound up in the woods on its side. One person was extricated from the vehicle with serious injuries and transported by (Walton ) EMS.”

League said no students were involved. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and it was a male in his 20s.