Breaking: Overnight crash on Bold Springs Road critically injures driver

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 29, 2023) – A crash on Bold Springs Road Friday night resulted in critical injuries to the driver.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said that crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Bold Springs Road near Loth Wages Road at 11 p.m. last night, July 28, 2023.

“The driver of the crash was entrapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle,” League said. “The driver was transported to Piedmont Walton with critical injuries.”

At this time there is no update on the identity or the condition of the driver. GSP is conducting the crash investigation. We will follow up when we get further details.