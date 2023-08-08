Breaking: Overnight fire destroys home on Pannell Road

The home was under renovation and unoccupied at the time of the fire

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 8, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports that crews from WCFR and Monroe Fire Department responded to house fire at 935 Pannell Road at 12:35 am this morning. The home is reported to be a total loss.

“Upon the arrival of the first fire apparatus, the house was fully involved. The house was unoccupied and under renovation prior to the start of fire,” League said. “The cause of the fire has not been determined, but is under investigation by Walton County Fire Marshal.”

Craig said it is unclear if the cause of the fire was storm related, but WCFR is also looking into that possibility. This fire was located on the county portion of Pannell Road, just outside the city of Monroe.