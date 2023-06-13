Breaking: Overnight fire in Loganville area displaces the occupant

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 13, 2023) – An overnight fire in the Loganville area of Walton County resulted in major damage to a home and displaced the one occupant.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that WCFR and the Loganville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 5100 block of Eagles Nest Court, Loganville at 9:19 p.m. Monday night, June 12, 2023.

“Firefighter’s found a working fire on a two story home upon arrival. The house sustained major fire damage,” League said. “The female occupant of the home was able to evacuate the home after the 911 call.”

League said the occupant being displaced by the fire.

“She is staying with relatives. The cause of the fire has not been determined at this point,” League said.