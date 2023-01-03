Breaking: Overnight motorcycle crash shut down Hwy 78 and critically injured the rider

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 2, 2023) A single vehicle motorcycle crash at about 10:44 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023 on Highway 78 just east of Troy Smith/Rowe Road in Walton County resulted in critical injuries to rider.

According to Georgia State Patrol TFC 2 J. Jeffrey, the motorcycle rider was traveling eastbound on Highway 78 near Rowe Road when he failed to maintain lane, traveled into the median and laid his bike down.

“(Walton County Sheriff’s Office) and other public safety responded and rendered aid. I arrived on scene and conducted the crash investigation,” Jeffrey said. “The rider was transported to Piedmont Walton, and then Grady Memorial.”

Jeffrey said the rider was not wearing a helmet.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said crews attempted to air evacuate the patient but the air ambulance was unable to fly due to weather conditions so he was transported to Piedmont Walton by Walton County EMS. Jody Carter, Assistant Director for Walton EMS, confirmed that the patient was transported to Piedmont Walton in critical condition before being transported to Grady Memorial.

At this time his current condition is not known.

League said the road was shut down for a while and reopened at 12.21 a.m. this morning.