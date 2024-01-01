Breaking: Overnight house fire displaces two adults in Walton County

Major structural damage caused to the home

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan 1, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports that firefighters from WCFR and Monroe Fire Department responded to a house fire in the early morning hours of New Years Day on Nicholsville Road in the Campton Community.

“Firefighters were dispatched at 2:58 a.m. to a house fire that was reported by a neighbor. Upon arrival the house was 50% involved,” League said. “The occupants of the house were not at home at the time of the fire. The fire caused major structural damage to home, and displaced two adults.”

League said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

