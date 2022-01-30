Breaking: Overnight shooting in Monroe results in one person being injured

MONROE, GA – Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed that there was a shooting in the Felker Street area of Monroe, Ga. on Saturday night, Jan. 29, 2022, that resulted in one person being injured.

Watts said at the moment the incident is still under investigation.

“We did have a shooting. We are currently working it (and) at this time following up on leads,” he said.

A resident in the area said it was frighting to hear gunshots in the area and she was very thankful for the quick response from MPD. She said they had heard five back-to-back gunshots and then saw one person get out of a car, pick up something in the street and then drive away as police were arriving. He left a trail of blood in the street.