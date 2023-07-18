Breaking: Overnight vehicle fire in Monroe destroys vehicle and damages home and carport

MONROE, GA (July 18, 2023) – An overnight vehicle fire in the 800 block of Cherokee Ave. in Monroe last night destroyed a vehicle and caused significant damage to the carport it was parked in, according to Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:34 p.m. on July 17.

“While responding, updated information from dispatchers indicated that the vehicle was located underneath an attached carport. A full structure fire response was requested and automatic aid was received from Walton County Fire Rescue,” Dykes said. “Upon arrival, crews found a well involved vehicle fire that had extended into the structure via the carport A rapid knockdown in less than 4 minutes of arrival resulted in minimal damage to the occupied portion of the structure.”

Dykes said significant damage occurred to the carport and exterior of the structure adjacent to the vehicle. The vehicle , however, is a total loss.

“Although the home was damaged, the occupants will not be displaced. The fire marshal is conducting an investigation to determine origin and cause,” he said.