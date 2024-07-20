Breaking: Pedestrian injured in overnight crash in Walton County

Detail of the accident are still under investigation

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 20, 2024) – Law enforcement officials report that a pedestrian received serious injuries during a two-vehicle crash in Walton County on Friday night.

At 9:30 p.m. July 19, Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that first responders were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 20 at Center Hill Church Road and that Ga. 20 was shut down and would likely remain so for quite a while. He said injuries were reported and that Georgia State Patrol was working the accident scene.

GSP Post 46 Assistant Post Commander Sgt. Christopher Ayers said that the accident is still under investigation and was investigated overnight at the scene by by GSP TFC Jeffery.

“The crash itself is still under investigation but there was a pedestrian struck and transported to the hospital with what was explained to the Trooper at the time as serious but non life-threatening injuries,” Ayers said.

Further details will be provided once the investigation has been completed.

