Breaking: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Hwy 138 at Michael Etchison Road

MONROE, GA – (SEPT. 7, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Highway 138 at Michael Etchison Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said Units from WCFR were returning from another car and came up on the crash.

“One lane westbound Highway 138 is shut down at Michael Etchison Road for an extended period,” League said.

Walton EMS is transporting a female victim to Piedmont Walton with non life-threatening injuries. Georgia State Patrol is working the crash.