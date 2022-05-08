Breaking: Person shot in Target store in Gwinnett County in alleged domestic incident

Male victim received non-life threatening injuries in shooting at Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road store

Contributed.photo

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May 7, 2022) – At approximately 1:26 pm officers with the East precinct responded to a person shot call inside the Target located at 875 Lawrenceville Suwannee Road in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County Police report they arrived to find a male suffering from a gunshot wound believed to be non-life threatening. He was subsequently transported to the hospital and a suspect was taken into custody. Detectives remain on the scene talking to witnesses and the Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene for evidence. The incident is believed to be a domestic dispute between the involved parties on scene.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP220037879