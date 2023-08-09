Breaking: Plane lands safely at Airport in Monroe after losing a propeller

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 9, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said WCFR and Walton County Sheriffs office personnel investigated an incident involving an airplane that lost a propellor this afternoon.

“At 2:04 pm a passerby advised an airplane lost a propeller, and the propeller was lying in the roadway on Walnut Grove Jersey Road near Paul Smith Road,” League said. “Firefighters and Deputies searched the area for a possible crash site.”

League said after checking with the local airports, it was learned that the pilot was able to safely conduct an emergency landing at the Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport in Monroe. The plane reportedly was flying from Florida to Minnesota.

“No injuries were reported,” League said.