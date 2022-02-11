Breaking: Report of armed robbery at Dunkin Donuts in Loganville Thursday night turns out to be misunderstanding

Several witnesses reported a large contingent of Loganville police officers descending on the Dunkin Donuts in the City of Loganville. However, it turned out to just be a misunderstanding according to Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz.

“A bunch of teenagers were pranking each other and someone took it seriously and called it in,” Schwartz said. “So it really wasn’t a false report, but it was a misunderstanding. There was no armed robbery.”