Breaking: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issue until 6:15 p.m.

Description

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has Issued A



* severe thunderstorm Warning For

Southern Barrow county in North Central Georgia

Southeastern Gwinnett county in North Central Georgia

Central Walton county in North Central Georgia



* Until 615pm EDT.



* At 548pm EDT, a severe thunderstorm was Located over Grayson, Or

near Lawrenceville, moving East at 25 MPH.



Hazard, 60 MPH Wind Gusts and Quarter size Hail.



Source, Radar Indicated.



Impact, Hail Damage to Vehicles is Expected. Expect Wind Damage

to Roofs, Siding, and Trees.



* Locations Impacted Include

Lawrenceville, Monroe, Snellville, Loganville, Dacula, Grayson,

Walnut Grove, Bethlehem, Between, Jersey, Bold Springs, windsor,

Harbin, Nicholasville, Youth, Rosebud, Campton and Gratis.for your Protection Move to an Interior Room on the Lowest Floor of A

Building.



Large Hail and damaging winds and Continuous Cloud to Ground

Lightning is Occurring with this Storm. Move Indoors Immediately.

Lightning is One of Nature’s Leading Killers. Remember, if you Can

Hear Thunder, you are Close Enough to be Struck by Lightning.



torrential Rainfall is Occurring with this Storm, and May Lead to

Flash Flooding. Do Not Drive your Vehicle Through Flooded Roadways.



if you See Wind Damage…hail or Flooding…wait Until the storm Has

Passed…and then Call the National Weather Service toll Free

at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or Tweet Us your Report at Nwsatlanta.