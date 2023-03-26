Breaking: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the local area until 12:15 a.m

Cities included in Warning Area include Loganville, Walnut Grove, Covington, Oxford, Grayson, Snellville,

Update

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Eastern Spalding County in west central Georgia… Rockdale County in north central Georgia… Southeastern DeKalb County in north central Georgia… Southeastern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia… Henry County in north central Georgia… West central Walton County in north central Georgia… East central Clayton County in north central Georgia… Newton County in north central Georgia… Until 1215 AM EDT. At 1150 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lake Spivey to near Luella to near Walker Mill, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include… McDonough, Conyers, Covington, Stockbridge, Snellville, Loganville, Locust Grove, Grayson, Oxford, Lithonia, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, East Griffin, Lakeview Estates, Georgia International Horse Park, Lake Spivey, Blacksville, Ola, Walker Mill and Arabia Mountain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage…hail or flooding…wait until the storm has passed…and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE…0.88 IN; WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH National Weather Service

Update

Just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. on Monday, March 27, for the local area. This includes Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.. The risk is marginal. However, residents are urged to stay alert for possible Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. The Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 a.m. Monday.

Initial alerts

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for several counties in Georgia until Monday morning, March 27, 2023. The surrounding counties of Rockdale, Newton, Oconee, Morgan and Clark counties also are included. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for much of the same area until 1 p.m. Sunday.

According to the NWS, excessive runoff from rainfall could result in flooding of rivers, creeks and streams in flood-prone areas. Excessive rain and thunderstorms are possible over the 24 hours with rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of up to 5 inches possible.

Stay alert for warnings to possibly be issued and prepare to take action should any Warnings be issued.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several local counties in Georgia, including Walton and surrounding counties, until 1 p.m. Sunday. Prepare to take shelter if necessary. The risk, however, is currently given as “marginal.”