Breaking: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walton, Gwinnett, Oconee, Barrow, Clarke and Jackson counties until 9:30 a.m. on April 1, 2023. A Wind Advisory is also in place. Monroe, Loganville, Between and Good Hope are in the path.

At 853 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nicholasville, or 7 miles northwest of Monroe, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include… Winder, Monroe, Watkinsville, Athens, Loganville, Dacula, Statham, Bogart, North High Shoals, Bethlehem, Between, Good Hope, Bishop, Whitehall, Athens-Clarke County, Westgate Park, Fort Yargo State Park, Beechwood Hills, Oconee Heights and Windsor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage…hail or flooding…wait until the storm has passed…and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at

TORNADO…POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN; WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH

National Weather Service