Breaking: Shooting in Loganville sends 16-year-old to the hospital

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 8, 2022) – A shooting in the parking lot of Alexander Crossing at just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the police report from the Loganville Police Department, officers were called to a person shot call at 4:43 p.m. They arrived to find a 16-year-old with with a gunshot wound to the arm and his father, who was reportedly visiting at the time, holding a towel on the wound. EMS was called and the victim was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital.

Officers spoke to the mother and father of the victim who said they did not see anything. The victim’s mother said she heard the gunshot just before her son ran into the house, bleeding.

A canvas of the area by detectives had witnesses report seeing the victim speaking to a black male, about 5′ 11″ with dreads in a white puffy jacket and grey sweats. They reported the two appeared friendly and that was about 10 minutes before police arrived. Surveillance footage reportedly shows the victim speaking to the suspect when he then raised his arm and fired a shot, hitting the 16-year-old in the arm. The father is seen outside and speaking to the suspect before going back into the home where his son was.

If anyone is has any information to share, they are asked to contact the Loganville Police Department at 770-466-8087.