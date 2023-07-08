Breaking: Single rollover crash Saturday sends one person to the hospital

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 8, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 78 at Mt. Vernon Road at 12:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.

“The crash is believed to be the result of the driver experiencing a medical emergency,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “The driver of the car was transported to Piedmont Walton with minor injuries sustained in the crash.”

League said Highway 78 eastbound was shut down for a few minutes but all lanes are now back open now.

Georgia State Patrol is working the accident investigation.