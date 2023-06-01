Breaking: Single vehicle accident vs cow on Hwy 78 Thursday sends one to the hospital

The cow did not survive the collision

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 1, 2023) – A crash on Highway 78 near Michael Road north of Monroe early Thursday morning resulted in one man being transported to the hospital by EMS. This is in the Mount Vernon area of the county.

According to Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League, the driver was injured and was transported to the hospital by Walton EMS. The cow is deceased.

“We responded to the single vehicle crash vs a cow on Hwy 78 near Michael Road early this morning at 5:01 am. The driver was entrapped,” League said.

The road is open.