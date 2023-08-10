Breaking: Single-vehicle crash in the Monroe area of Walton County critically injures one

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 10, 2023) Georgia State Patrol confirmed that a single-vehicle crash on Highway 78 at Spring Street at about 6 a.m. this morning resulted in critical injuries to the driver.

GSP Trooper Christopher Ayers reported it was a single vehicle crash with a single occupant.

“Vehicle was speeding and exited the roadway left. The vehicle then rolled over multiple times before striking a tree. The driver was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries,” Ayers said.

No other details are available at this time.