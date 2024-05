WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 2, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports that the driver of a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening received serious injuries.

“WCFR responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Youth-Monroe Road at Ho Hum Hollow Road at 6:32 pm. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital by EMS with serious injuries,” League said.

