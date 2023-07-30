Breaking: Sinkhole under the asphalt on Hwy 81 in Walnut Grove causes hole to form in roadway

WALNUT GROVE, GA (July 29, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue Station 3 has informed officials that a hole is forming in the center of Highway 81 at the intersection of Guthrie Cemetery Road.

“Upon further inspection it appears the hole is the result of a sink hole under the asphalt,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “They’ve placed a barricade over the hole and have enough room to route both lanes of traffic around the barricade.”

League said the hole is about two feet in diameter.

“Georgia Department of Transportation has been notified and has crews are en route,” League said.