Breaking: Snellville man arrested following shots fired incident in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (June 23, 2022) – A 21-year-old Snellville man was arrested following reports of shots fired in Loganville Wednesday night.

According to Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville, Loganville Police Department officers responded to the reports of shots fired at 8:20 p.m. in the Alexander Crossing complex.

“Officers arrived and found no victim but issued a lookout notice for a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident. That vehicle was stopped a short time later and a stolen firearm was recovered from the vehicle,” Schwartz said.

Ayomide Oluwabusayo Adebiyi, 21, of Snellville was arrested. Schwartz said he has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and theft by receiving stolen property.