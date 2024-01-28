Breaking: Snellville teen dies following shooting in Duluth early hours of Saturday morning

Reward offered for information that leads to arrest and indictment

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Jan. 28, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police Department reported that a 17-year-old Snellville teen has now died following a shooting in the early morning hours of Saturday in Duluth.

Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department

According to a press release from GCPD, “officers responded to Northside Hospital Duluth at 2:15 a.m. on January 27, regarding a person who had been shot. As officers investigated, they learned that the shooting had occurred in the parking lot of 4500 Satellite Blvd in Duluth. Officers secured the scene in the parking lot and detectives and crime scene investigators responded. At the time of the incident, the victim’s condition was listed as critical.”

The victim, identified as Elbert “Josh” Brown, 17, of Snellville, had been taken to the hospital by friends and was in critical condition. However, detectives learned late Saturday that he had died. The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and at this time no suspect is in custody.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

