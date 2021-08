Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Snows Mill Road at Powers Road. Assistant Fire Chief Craig League said several injuries are reported.

“One person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles involved,” League said. “Snows Mill Road is blocked.”

League said EMS is transporting two patients, one with moderately severe injuries, the other with minor injuries

Georgia State Patrol is working the crash.