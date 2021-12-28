Breaking: Son charged in overnight shooting death of couple in neighboring Oconee County

Peyton.Moyer.Photo.credit.OCSO.Facebook

The son of an Oconee County couple is charged in the overnight shooting death of his mother and stepfather in Watkinsville in neighboring Oconee County on Dec. 28, 2021.

According to a post on the Oconee County Facebook page, this morning at 1222 hours, deputies responded to a shooting on Boldercrest Circle and arrived to find the two adults inside the home deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Two juveniles also inside the home were unharmed. The suspect, Peyton Moyer, is reportedly the son and stepson of the victims, Ashley Schutza and Benjamin Smith. He also lives in the home but had already fled the scene in one of the victim’s vehicles. He was subsequently located and, after a short pursuit, arrested by Athens Clarke County Police.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim’s,” OCSO wrote on social media.

The case is still under investigation. (Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.)