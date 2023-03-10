Breaking: South Broad Street in Monroe is shut down due to a serious crash

Contributed photo

MONROE, GA (March 9, 2023) – Just after 2 p.m. City of Monroe Police Department warned motorists of a heavy police presence in the area of South Broad Street and Vine Street regarding a Walton County Sheriff’s Office pursuit/crash. According to witnesses, the crash involved a motor cycle.

South Broad is currently shut down at Vine Street. Motorists are urged to avoid this area and expect road closures between Atha Street and South Madison Avenue.

At this time we are awaiting further information from Georgia State Patrol.