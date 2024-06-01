Breaking: Suspect shot in leg during Gwinnett PD response to domestic dispute

Suspect faces charges in connection with the incident

(Lawrenceville, Ga., June 1, 2024) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting on the 300 block of Foxcroft Road.

On June 1, at approximately 10:21 a.m., officers responded to a 911 phone call from a teenager who told dispatchers that her mother and stepfather were involved in an argument at their home. The teenager told dispatchers that her stepfather armed himself with a gun during the argument with her mother. The first responding officer arrived at the house at approximately 10:25 a.m., and could hear arguing coming from the backyard of the residence. As that officer walked up the driveway toward the arguing, he heard a gunshot come from the backyard. The officer approached the fence leading into the backyard of the home and saw a male suspect holding a gun while standing in the yard. The officer gave commands to the suspect to drop the gun. The suspect confronted the officer with the gun. The officer fired his service weapon at the suspect, striking him in the leg. Once the suspect was shot in the leg, he dropped the gun and officers immediately began rendering aid to his injuries.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported by the other occupants of the home or the officers on scene. The Gwinnett County Police Department’s crime scene unit responded to the scene along with officers from the Deadly Force Investigation Team (DFIT). Charges against the suspect are forthcoming as investigators continue to gather more information.

