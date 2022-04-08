Breaking: Suspected child molester arrested in Walmart Parking lot

MONROE, GA (April 8, 2022) – Law enforcement activity in the parking lot of Walmart in Monroe, Ga. on Thursday was the arrest of a suspect in a child molestation investigation according to Lt. Zach Barrett with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The police activity witnessed involved a truck and camper that was in the parking lot of the Walmart on Spring Street on April 7, 2022.

“Over the course of a child molestation investigation conducted by one of our detectives, the identified suspect, who was known to reside in the camper, was encountered in the Walmart parking lot. He was taken into custody without incident and the truck and camper were seized subsequent to a forthcoming search warrant,” Barrett said.

Gerald Scott Collins, 53, is currently incarcerated in the Walton County jail on child molestation charges.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.