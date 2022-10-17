Breaking: Suspects flee after U-Haul crashes into a house in Loganville area

Suspects were interrupted during alleged burglary

LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 17, 2022) – A high speed chase through Loganville Sunday night ended when the suspects in a U-Haul truck crashed into a residence and then fled.

According to Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for Loganville Police Department, the incident began when Loganville Police officers encountered a theft in process at a

building near Maxie Price Chevrolet. The suspects were allegedly in the process of trying to steal A/C units.

“After attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle fled and led officers on a high speed pursuit,” Swartz said. LPD then called in Georgia State Patrol.

Assistant Post Commander of GSP Post 46, Sgt. Richard Thacker, said LPD requested GSP to assist in the pursuit of two burglary suspects driving a U-Haul truck in the area of Lake Carlton Road at about 9:38 p.m.

“The U-Haul truck was being driven in a reckless manner. Several attempts were made to stop the U-Haul truck by utilizing the P.I.T. maneuver. The attempts were unsuccessful due to the size and weight of the suspects vehicle. A Loganville Police Officer was able to make contact with the suspect’s vehicle on Slick Stone Drive in Gwinnett County,” Thacker said. “This contact caused the suspect to lose control and strike a residence. The suspects were then able to flee on foot.”

Thacker said a perimeter was sent up with a K-9, but the suspects were not located. The investigation is ongoing.